Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.38-$3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. Gildan Activewear also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.380-3.580 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of GIL stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.93. 1,088,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,527. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

