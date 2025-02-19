Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

IGD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 176,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

