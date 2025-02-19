Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
IGD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 176,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $5.70.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
