Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$199.79 and traded as high as C$204.50. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$200.95, with a volume of 1,924 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut Mainstreet Equity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Down 0.8 %

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$204.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$199.79.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

