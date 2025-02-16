Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$199.79 and traded as high as C$204.50. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$200.95, with a volume of 1,924 shares trading hands.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut Mainstreet Equity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.
