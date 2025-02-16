Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,696.01 ($33.93) and traded as high as GBX 2,843.99 ($35.80). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,811.70 ($35.39), with a volume of 217,908 shares changing hands.

Admiral Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,663.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,696.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.01. The firm has a market cap of £8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Admiral Group news, insider Justine Roberts acquired 1,044 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,650 ($33.35) per share, with a total value of £27,666 ($34,821.90). Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.