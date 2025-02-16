Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.02 and traded as high as C$2.15. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 81,163 shares.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$142.30 million, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

