Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.14. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 27,964 shares.
Northern Graphite Stock Down 10.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.
Northern Graphite Company Profile
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
