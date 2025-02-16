Basf (ETR:BAS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €44.34 ($46.67) and traded as high as €51.01 ($53.69). Basf shares last traded at €50.85 ($53.53), with a volume of 7,474,300 shares changing hands.

Basf Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21.

About Basf

(Get Free Report)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.