Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $208.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.25. General Electric has a 12 month low of $117.43 and a 12 month high of $211.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research upped their price target on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.73.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

