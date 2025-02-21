Q1 Earnings Forecast for AptarGroup Issued By Zacks Research

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $135.96 and a 52 week high of $178.03.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AptarGroup by 312.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.