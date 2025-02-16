Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 337873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bo Hollas sold 150,000 shares of Microbix Biosystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$73,500.00. Also, Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 200,000 shares of Microbix Biosystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$86,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,000. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.

