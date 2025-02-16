NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NASB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 533. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34. NASB Financial has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $38.90.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. NASB Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

NASB Financial Dividend Announcement

NASB Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NASB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

