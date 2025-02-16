Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Short Interest Update

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,100 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 318,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fly-E Group Price Performance

Shares of FLYE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 372,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Fly-E Group has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $7.62.

Fly-E Group Company Profile

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

