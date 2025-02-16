KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Update

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KB Home Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $64.96. 1,034,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.86. KB Home has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of KB Home by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

