Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,215,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,454,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,113,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,041,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.