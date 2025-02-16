V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $499,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,134,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,694,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,152,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 367,439 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

