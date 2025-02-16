NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $10.76. NatWest Group shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 935,390 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 121.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

