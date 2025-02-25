iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 30,544 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average daily volume of 15,980 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.60. 4,507,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,345. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

