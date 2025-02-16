Roxbury Financial LLC Invests $32,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in United Airlines by 176.1% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,442 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $63,486,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 41.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 1,492.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 912,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,557,000 after purchasing an additional 854,759 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Melius Research upgraded United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.3 %

UAL stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

