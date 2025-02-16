Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.
