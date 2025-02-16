Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Silver Elephant Mining Stock Performance

Silver Elephant Mining stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Silver Elephant Mining has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Silver Elephant Mining

Featured Articles

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

