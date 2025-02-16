Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Silver Elephant Mining Stock Performance
Silver Elephant Mining stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Silver Elephant Mining has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.
About Silver Elephant Mining
