Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $5,906,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $238.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.47.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

