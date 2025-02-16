WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $673,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $96.38. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

