WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,956,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,417,000 after buying an additional 1,541,583 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,761,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,665,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,592,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after buying an additional 182,083 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,198,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,785,000 after buying an additional 82,865 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,879,000 after buying an additional 109,913 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

