China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
About China Pharma
