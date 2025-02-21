China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

