CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCCS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $125,635.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 19,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $244,226.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,385.56. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCS opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

