Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) & Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Head to Head Contrast

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amentum and Capita”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

None

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $8.39 billion 0.60 -$82.00 million N/A N/A Capita $3.50 billion 0.10 -$221.54 million N/A N/A

Amentum has higher revenue and earnings than Capita.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 0 2 2 0 2.50 Capita 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Amentum and Capita, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Amentum presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.59%. Given Amentum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amentum is more favorable than Capita.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Amentum shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amentum and Capita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum N/A N/A N/A Capita N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amentum beats Capita on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amentum

None

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

About Capita

None

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration. It also provides customer experience transformation, contact management, collection and debt management, complaint handling, customer experience system and software, acquisition and retention, and data and analytics. In addition, the company offers licensing and support, support, digital policing, and engineering practice; learning and development services; education service and local education authority software; solutions for central and local government services; and business process services. Further, it provides pension administration and software, pensions consulting, and data solutions; finance software, automation, and management information systems solutions; cloud, cyber security, digital connectivity, IT services, robotic process automation, and workplace IT solutions; and actuarial, defence, financial, healthcare, housing, legal, public safety, retail, retail banking, utility, and welfare and employability services. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

