Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $14.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

