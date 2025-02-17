Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Update

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kemira Oyj Stock Performance

KOYJF opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. Kemira Oyj has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

