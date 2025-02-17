Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,900 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 308,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Jaguar Mining has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $156.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.82.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

