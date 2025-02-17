Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,900 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 308,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Jaguar Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Jaguar Mining stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Jaguar Mining has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $156.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.82.
About Jaguar Mining
