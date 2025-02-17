Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,535 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 196,245 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,889,000 after acquiring an additional 189,154 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

