Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Zoetis by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 105,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4,582.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Zoetis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Zoetis by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $157.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $200.53.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

