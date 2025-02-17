Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in January

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JRFIF opened at $581.57 on Monday. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 12-month low of $581.57 and a 12-month high of $692.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $581.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.21.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Company Profile
