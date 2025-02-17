Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires 5,164 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 113.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.