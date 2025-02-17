Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,692,000 after acquiring an additional 676,954 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,978,000 after acquiring an additional 434,065 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,663,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after acquiring an additional 296,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.86.

Trimble Stock Up 0.9 %

TRMB stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.