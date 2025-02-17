Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $101.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.01 and a 1 year high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

