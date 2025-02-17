Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Increases Dividend to $2.15 Per Share

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.15 per share on Sunday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous interim dividend of $2.00.
Cochlear Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.30.
Cochlear Company Profile
