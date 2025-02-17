Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Increases Dividend to $2.15 Per Share

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.15 per share on Sunday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous interim dividend of $2.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

