Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.4% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 413.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

GOOD opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $711.94 million, a PE ratio of 81.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

