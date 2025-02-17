Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 119,319 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up 0.8% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $38,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.8 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

View Our Latest Report on ET

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.