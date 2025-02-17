Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 12,585 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 162,397 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 353.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 344,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after buying an additional 268,430 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 271,031 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 30,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

