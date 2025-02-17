Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Short Interest Up 16.6% in January

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 103,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shengfeng Development Price Performance
NASDAQ SFWL remained flat at $1.01 on Monday. 18,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,058. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Shengfeng Development has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.23.
About Shengfeng Development
