Keystone Financial Services Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Keystone Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 0.7% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Booking were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Booking by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Booking by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.7 %

BKNG stock opened at $5,044.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,919.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,505.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.