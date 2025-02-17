Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $20.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 6.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $151.76 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

