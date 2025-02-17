Short Interest in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Increases By 15.6%

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.09. 853,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,875. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

