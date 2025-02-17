Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,217,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,750,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.63 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

