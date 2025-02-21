Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.29 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.60. 224,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.06. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KPTI. StockNews.com cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

