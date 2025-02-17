Top Fertilizer Stocks To Consider – February 16th

Union Pacific, CSX, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to shares of companies that produce and sell fertilizers, which are essential products used in agriculture to enhance soil nutrient levels and improve crop growth. Investing in fertilizer stocks allows investors to capitalize on the demand for fertilizers driven by the global agricultural industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.27. 1,696,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,387. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.45. The company has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,739,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $14.35. 20,753,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,953,442. The stock has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

