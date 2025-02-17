ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,430,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 24,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on IBN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ICICI Bank Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IBN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,987,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,086. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ICICI Bank
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.