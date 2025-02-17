Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 12.9% – Time to Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.37). Approximately 6,868,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 3,324,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.21).
Ferrexpo Trading Up 12.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.63. The company has a market cap of £804.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
