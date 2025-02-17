USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Short Interest Up 19.0% in January

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,100 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 485,900 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of USNA stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 134,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,145. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $604.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on USNA. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

