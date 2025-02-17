dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 684,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

dentalcorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNTCF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.55. 31,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,882. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

