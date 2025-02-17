dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 684,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
dentalcorp Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DNTCF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.55. 31,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,882. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.43.
dentalcorp Company Profile
